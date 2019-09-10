Contrasting of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.82 N/A -0.73 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 101.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -3.65 shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 267.65% upside potential. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $149.67, with potential upside of 50.20%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.