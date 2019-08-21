Contrasting of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.94 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 259.71% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 280.95% and its average price target is $12. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.