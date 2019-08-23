Contrasting of VSE Corporation (VSEC) and NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

We will be comparing the differences between VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) and NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE Corporation 30 0.48 N/A 3.09 9.70 NV5 Global Inc. 72 1.75 N/A 2.39 33.28

Table 1 highlights VSE Corporation and NV5 Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NV5 Global Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VSE Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. VSE Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than NV5 Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VSE Corporation and NV5 Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 5.1% NV5 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

VSE Corporation has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NV5 Global Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VSE Corporation are 2.6 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor NV5 Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. VSE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NV5 Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for VSE Corporation and NV5 Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NV5 Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NV5 Global Inc.’s potential upside is 48.93% and its average price target is $91.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of VSE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63.5% of NV5 Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% are VSE Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are NV5 Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VSE Corporation 11.83% 6.85% -1.64% -7.5% -29.59% 0.17% NV5 Global Inc. -6.88% -3.39% 26.71% 14.66% 8.57% 31.25%

For the past year VSE Corporation has weaker performance than NV5 Global Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NV5 Global Inc. beats VSE Corporation.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support through a managed inventory program to the United States Postal Service (USPS) truck fleet, managed inventory services and parts sales to support commercial client truck fleets, part sales to the Department of Defense, and other projects to support the USPS. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; parts supply and distribution; and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, other aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. The IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group segment provides technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and various civilian government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.