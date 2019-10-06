Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 126,398,210.29% -129.7% -38.2% Zai Lab Limited 90,673,727.57% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 60.9%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.