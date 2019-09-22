Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.89% and an $21 average price target. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 34.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 18.9%. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.