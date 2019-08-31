Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$24 is Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 34.30%. Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 292.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 41.4%. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.