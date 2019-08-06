Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.53 N/A -2.94 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 112 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 17.19% upside potential. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128 consensus price target and a 50.01% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 98.9% respectively. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.