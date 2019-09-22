Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 42.86 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 12.5 and 12.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 15.89%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 94.39% and its consensus target price is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Epizyme Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 94.5% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.