Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.59 N/A -2.94 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 531.03 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.