Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 11.99% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. Competitively the average target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 135.97% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Amarin Corporation plc seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.