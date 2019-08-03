Contrasting of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.52 beta means Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 12.78% at a $24 average price target. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $127, while its potential upside is 71.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 89.2%. 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.