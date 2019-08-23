Contrasting of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.44 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Voya Financial Inc. is currently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.71% for Voya Financial Inc. with average price target of $63.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Prospect Capital Corporation has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.