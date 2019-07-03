Contrasting of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Voya Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 6.55% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.