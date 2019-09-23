Contrasting of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We will be comparing the differences between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.83 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -13.07% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.