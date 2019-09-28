Contrasting of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 81 -6.60 50.11M -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,232,985.59% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 22.38% and its average price target is $101.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

Summary

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.