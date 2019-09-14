Contrasting of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 11 2.83 N/A 0.04 295.24 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 1.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vonage Holdings Corp. and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vonage Holdings Corp. and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vonage Holdings Corp. has a consensus price target of $16, and a 24.51% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares and 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Vonage Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has 71.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp. has 42.04% stronger performance while Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.