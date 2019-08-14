Contrasting of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -1.08 0.00 Korn Ferry 44 1.10 N/A 1.82 21.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Volt Information Sciences Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korn Ferry is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Volt Information Sciences Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Korn Ferry is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Korn Ferry is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Korn Ferry can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

Korn Ferry on the other hand boasts of a $58 average price target and a 53.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares and 91.4% of Korn Ferry shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Korn Ferry’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Korn Ferry had bearish trend.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats on 8 of the 9 factors Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.