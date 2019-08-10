Contrasting of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vocera Communications Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -2.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

With average price target of $37.33, Vocera Communications Inc. has a potential upside of 49.98%. The potential upside of the competitors is 64.86%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Vocera Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vocera Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Vocera Communications Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vocera Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.18. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vocera Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.