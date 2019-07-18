Contrasting of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 33 5.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -8.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vocera Communications Inc. and FTE Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vocera Communications Inc. and FTE Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9% FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8%

Volatility and Risk

Vocera Communications Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. FTE Networks Inc.’s 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.99 beta.

Liquidity

Vocera Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vocera Communications Inc. and FTE Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.35% and an $37.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vocera Communications Inc. and FTE Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.2%. About 1.8% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% are FTE Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85% FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than FTE Networks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vocera Communications Inc. beats FTE Networks Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.