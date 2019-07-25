Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 117.51 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VIVUS Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 72.7%. 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats VIVUS Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.