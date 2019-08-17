Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Since VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. VIVUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.