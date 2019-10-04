Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.77 9.62M -3.22 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VIVUS Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 240,415,854.45% 90.4% -11.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 316,550,925.93% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown VIVUS Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 71.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.