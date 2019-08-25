Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -3.22 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 73.51 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 84.81% and its average price target is $23.6.

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.