Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 243,754,117.47% 90.4% -11.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 224,478,178.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.