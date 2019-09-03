Contrasting of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VIVUS Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VIVUS Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 604.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.