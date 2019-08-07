Contrasting of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Both VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.42 N/A -0.84 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 11 0.48 N/A 0.02 534.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 45.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VivoPower International PLC and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 64.3%. About 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has 19.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited -1.07% 10.21% -16.46% -12.8% -23.86% -0.39%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC has 90.7% stronger performance while Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has -0.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors VivoPower International PLC.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.