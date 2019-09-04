Contrasting of Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) and Its Competitors

As Electric Utilities company, Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vistra Energy Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Vistra Energy Corp. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.90% 1.80% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. N/A 24 23.98 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Vistra Energy Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.88 1.79 2.31

With consensus target price of $35, Vistra Energy Corp. has a potential upside of 39.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Vistra Energy Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance while Vistra Energy Corp.’s rivals have 18.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vistra Energy Corp. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Vistra Energy Corp.’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vistra Energy Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vistra Energy Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Vistra Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.