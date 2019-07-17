Contrasting of Visteon Corporation (VC) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 67 0.53 N/A 4.19 13.22 Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.18 N/A 0.37 8.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Visteon Corporation and Unique Fabricating Inc. Unique Fabricating Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Visteon Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Visteon Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Unique Fabricating Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Visteon Corporation and Unique Fabricating Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5% Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Visteon Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Unique Fabricating Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Visteon Corporation are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc. has 2.7 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Visteon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visteon Corporation and Unique Fabricating Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.2%. About 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03% Unique Fabricating Inc. -7.71% -21.22% -30.83% -59.92% -65.67% -23.46%

For the past year Visteon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Unique Fabricating Inc.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.