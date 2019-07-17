Contrasting of Visteon Corporation (VC) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Since Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 67 0.55 N/A 4.19 13.22 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 55 0.23 N/A 2.20 21.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Visteon Corporation and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Visteon Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Visteon Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Visteon Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Visteon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Visteon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Visteon Corporation and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is $49.5, which is potential 7.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visteon Corporation and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.4%. About 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -7.05% -12.69% -34.58% -34.07% -61.44% -22.17%

For the past year Visteon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Visteon Corporation beats Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.