Contrasting of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,534,686,971.24% -644.7% -266.1% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 304,717,180.24% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,829.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, which is potential 411.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 43.4%. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.