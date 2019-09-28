Contrasting of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,443,918,038.61% -644.7% -266.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 962,745,359.86% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.