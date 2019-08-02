Contrasting of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 3,446.10%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 128.80% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 22%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.