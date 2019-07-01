Contrasting of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We will be contrasting the differences between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.32 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.67, with potential upside of 239.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 69.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.