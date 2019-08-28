Contrasting of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) and Its Peers

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is a company in the Sporting Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vista Outdoor Inc. has 97.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 83.00% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Vista Outdoor Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.59% of all Sporting Goods companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vista Outdoor Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.00% -71.50% -30.10% Industry Average 5.12% 27.68% 9.70%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Vista Outdoor Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 67.51M 1.32B 20.50

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.58

$13 is the average target price of Vista Outdoor Inc., with a potential upside of 145.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that Vista Outdoor Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vista Outdoor Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.14% -19.46% -16.76% -29.96% -54.89% -36.56% Industry Average 4.15% 5.40% 4.46% 18.86% 46.80% 18.04%

For the past year Vista Outdoor Inc. had bearish trend while Vista Outdoor Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vista Outdoor Inc. are 3 and 1.9. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s peers have 3.01 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Outdoor Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Outdoor Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.77 which is 23.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vista Outdoor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vista Outdoor Inc.’s competitors beat Vista Outdoor Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. Its Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards. This segment also provides safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, including laser rangefinders; hydration packs and water bottles; binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; and holsters, duty gear, bags and packs. It provides its products under the Alliant Powder, Bee Stinger, Bell, Blackburn, BLACKHAWK!, BollÃ©, Bushnell, Butler Creek, C-Preme, CamelBak, Camp Chef, CÃ©bÃ©, Champion Target, CoPilot, Eagle, Final Approach, Giro, Gold Tip, GunMate, Gunslick Pro, Hoppe's, Jimmy Styks, Krash, M-Pro 7, Millett, Night Optics, Outers, Primos, Raskullz, Redfield, Serengeti, Simmons, Tasco, Uncle Mike's, and Weaver brand names. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.