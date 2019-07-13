Contrasting of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.08 N/A -0.92 0.00 Airgain Inc. 13 2.32 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vislink Technologies Inc. and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vislink Technologies Inc. and Airgain Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -6.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Airgain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Airgain Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vislink Technologies Inc. and Airgain Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 36.2%. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69% Airgain Inc. -8.26% -6.71% 52.77% 8.38% 85.31% 50.15%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Airgain Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Airgain Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.