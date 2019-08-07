Contrasting of Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Both Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.44 N/A 1.99 20.51 CyberOptics Corporation 17 1.51 N/A 0.44 30.50

Demonstrates Vishay Precision Group Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CyberOptics Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberOptics Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Vishay Precision Group Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CyberOptics Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vishay Precision Group Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, CyberOptics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. CyberOptics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $51, while its potential upside is 58.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of CyberOptics Corporation is $25, which is potential 81.69% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CyberOptics Corporation is looking more favorable than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 62%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. has 34.77% stronger performance while CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats CyberOptics Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.