Contrasting of Visa Inc. (V) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)

Both Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 158 18.50 N/A 4.63 35.17 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.38 N/A 1.03 2.27

Table 1 highlights Visa Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Visa Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Visa Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Visa Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 0.00% 37.7% 15.4% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5%

Liquidity

Visa Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. are 26.6 and 26.6 respectively. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Visa Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Visa Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Visa Inc.’s upside potential is 2.50% at a $188.29 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Visa Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 2.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Visa Inc. shares. Comparatively, 73.89% are China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. 1.26% 1.46% 13.45% 13.1% 24.07% 23.38% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43%

For the past year Visa Inc. has weaker performance than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.