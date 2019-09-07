Contrasting of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

As Information Technology Services companies, Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa Corporation 47 0.85 N/A 0.34 130.64 Perspecta Inc. 23 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtusa Corporation and Perspecta Inc. Perspecta Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Virtusa Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Virtusa Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtusa Corporation and Perspecta Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

Virtusa Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Perspecta Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Virtusa Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Virtusa Corporation and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Perspecta Inc.’s potential downside is -22.84% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtusa Corporation and Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year Virtusa Corporation has weaker performance than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Perspecta Inc. beats Virtusa Corporation.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.