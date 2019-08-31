Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.07 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 24.92% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.