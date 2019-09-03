Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.