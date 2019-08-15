Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.19 N/A 7.82 13.71 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 20.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.