Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 102 1.37 N/A 7.82 15.07 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.23 N/A 0.04 310.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average target price of $118, and a 8.64% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 10.74%. Insiders owned 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.