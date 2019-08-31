Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.32 N/A 7.82 13.71 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.85 N/A 0.82 24.29

In table 1 we can see Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, with potential upside of 7.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Insight Select Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.