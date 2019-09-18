Contrasting of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.48 N/A 7.82 13.71 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.65 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Hennessy Advisors Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average target price of $114.67, and a -4.13% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 34.91% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.