Contrasting of VirTra Inc. (VTSI) and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU)

This is a contrast between VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Multimedia & Graphics Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Inc. 3 0.95 N/A 0.06 40.32 Changyou.com Limited 15 0.64 N/A 2.50 3.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VirTra Inc. and Changyou.com Limited. Changyou.com Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. VirTra Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Changyou.com Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VirTra Inc. and Changyou.com Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.6% Changyou.com Limited 0.00% 16.1% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

VirTra Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, Changyou.com Limited’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VirTra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Changyou.com Limited which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. VirTra Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Changyou.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

VirTra Inc. and Changyou.com Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Changyou.com Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Changyou.com Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6.9 average price target and a 19.79% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of VirTra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Changyou.com Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.6% of VirTra Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 82.8% of Changyou.com Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirTra Inc. -0.79% -0.4% -21.88% -39.02% -48.45% -18.57% Changyou.com Limited -10.03% -16.51% -19.04% -19.16% 25.23% -11.56%

For the past year VirTra Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Changyou.com Limited.

Summary

Changyou.com Limited beats VirTra Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots to advertisers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 4.1 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.4 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.