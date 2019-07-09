Contrasting of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) and Its Competitors

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses company, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.61% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.35% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.29% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vipshop Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop Holdings Limited 0.00% 13.10% 5.60% Industry Average 11.73% 48.14% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop Holdings Limited N/A 8 19.02 Industry Average 1.76B 15.00B 46.32

Vipshop Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Vipshop Holdings Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop Holdings Limited 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 5.29 2.81

With average price target of $7.36, Vipshop Holdings Limited has a potential downside of -13.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 80.62%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Vipshop Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vipshop Holdings Limited -3.25% 5.31% 16.34% 64.62% -44.8% 52.56% Industry Average 6.88% 5.36% 38.89% 40.38% 57.83% 33.08%

For the past year Vipshop Holdings Limited was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Vipshop Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.59 and has 1.31 Quick Ratio. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vipshop Holdings Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Vipshop Holdings Limited is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.91. Competitively, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s rivals are 69.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.70 beta.

Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. The company also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish. In addition, it offers home furnishing products comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, and dining and tabletop items; small household appliances; designer apparel, footwear and accessories; and snacks, health supplements, and occasion-based gifts, such as chocolates, moon-cakes, and tea. Further, the company provides consumer financing, supply chain financing, and wealth management services. The company provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com Websites, as well as through its cellular phone application. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.