Contrasting of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has 28.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.46% of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.81% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology Co. Ltd N/A 10 53.20 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 6.00 5.00 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 118.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.42% 9.86% -34.05% 23.45% 0% 22.5% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s peers beat Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.