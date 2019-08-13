Contrasting of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) and Its Peers

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Village Farms International Inc. has 9.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. 21.87% of Village Farms International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Village Farms International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Village Farms International Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|85.80%
|7.04%
|3.45%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Village Farms International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Village Farms International Inc.
|N/A
|12
|155.75
|Industry Average
|48.02M
|55.97M
|50.93
Village Farms International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Village Farms International Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Village Farms International Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Village Farms International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.60
|2.83
The potential upside of the competitors is 43.43%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Village Farms International Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Village Farms International Inc.
|4.7%
|-1.98%
|-4.45%
|136.95%
|175.96%
|250.93%
|Industry Average
|4.88%
|9.25%
|12.37%
|33.40%
|64.34%
|35.32%
For the past year Village Farms International Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Village Farms International Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Village Farms International Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Village Farms International Inc.
