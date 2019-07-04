Contrasting of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.46 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 146.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. GTx Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GTx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 165.57% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $21.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 28.2%. About 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than GTx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats GTx Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.