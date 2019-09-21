Contrasting of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.68 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.27 shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

$14 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 104.38%. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average target price is $110.4, while its potential upside is 36.46%. Based on the results given earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 95% respectively. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.